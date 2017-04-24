*“America’s Next Top Model” is getting its original host Tyra Banks back for the upcoming Cycle 24 after ratings tanked under previous host Rita Ora.

Banks had announced her retirement from the show after Cycle 23 and passed hosting duties onto singer Rita Ora for “ANTM’s” move to VH1. But fans said, “meh.”

“My fans on social media — and not just my fans, but the fans of the show — were very vocal to a point where I was like, ‘Maybe it was a mistake for me to have walked away?” Banks told TVGuide.com at the Freeform Upfront red carpet.

“From a pleasing the fans and then looking at the business side, I think I have to be there for it to continue,” she explained.

In addition to resuming her “ANTM” gig, the supermodel-turned-mogul will also take over hosting duties at NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” replacing the departing Nick Cannon.

She’ll also revive her “Life Size” character for the sequel, “Life Size 2,” which moves from Disney Channel to Freeform.