*#UberBae is headed to “Steve Harvey.”

On Wednesday (April 26), Bree, the woman behind the hashtag, will sit down with the talk show host for her first televised interview since going viral with her tale of catching her man cheating – a tale she delivered 120 characters at a time.

As the story goes, Bree, 24, was on her side hustle as an Uber driver in Jacksonville, Fla. when she unwittingly picked up her boyfriend’s sidepiece from the airport as her client. As they made small talk in the car, the mistress started describing the same apartment complex destination where her boyfriend lived. Once Bree pulled into the complex to drop her client off, she was shocked to see HER man come out to meet the other woman.

Bree’s story ended up going viral after she documented the whole thing on her Twitter account, @Msixelaa

Watch Harvey try to explain #UberBae to his non-Millennial audience in a teaser clip below: