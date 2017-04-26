*British celebrity Katie Price has been on a crusade to eliminate bullying after her bi-racial, special-needs son became a target, but critics are saying she went too far for the cause in her latest TV appearance, using language that she has no business using to make a point.

Price’s young son, Harvey, suffers from septo-optic dysplasia and Prader–Willi syndrome in addition to being on the Autism spectrum. The model and entrepreneur has launched a petition to make online abuse a specific criminal offense.

But on Wednesday, her message got lost in the uproar over her decision to use the N-word during an interview on live television. While appearing on the show “This Morning,” she was not interested in diluting the ugly words that trolls have said about her child.

Watch below:

Reaction across social media was split. Some defended her right to use the word, while others insisted that it’s never okay for non-black people to say the word, under any circumstance or context.

@JustGeoUK @MissKatiePrice The fact that she’s saying it so casually makes me very uncomfortable, she could’ve gotten her message across w/out saying that vile word — MariAneka (@MariAneka_) April 26, 2017

Later today, Price doubled down on her right to use the language by posting a video of herself saying the word over and over.

“Yes I did use the word nigger…because that’s what people call my son,” she said. “They call him a blind, nigger black spastic…so I’m glad I’ve made headlines using that word because I want to get it out there that it’s not acceptable.”

Watch below: