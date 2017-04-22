*One knows going in that “Unforgettable” touches on a subjects that are rehashed too many times—jealousy, envy, betrayal, spousal abuse, psychotic ex, cat fights—but fortunately for “Unforgettable” moviegoers will be drawn into this thriller anyway.

Directed by Denise Di Novi, the suspense mounts when Julia (Rosario Dawson) moves in with fiancé David (Geoff Stults). His ex-wife Tessa (Katherine Heigl) goes bonkers and plots to get rid of her.

Unfortunately, three-quarters into the film, the story starts to fall apart, and the desperate attempt at hot sex in a hotel room or a delayed 9/11 call do not help the holes in the narrative.

‘Born in China’

Pet videos, especially those of cats, rule and for obvious reasons. Pet and animal lovers will be enthralled while watching big cats, pandas, monkeys, and cranes in “Born in China.”

Dawa, a majestic snow leopard struggles to feed her two cubs on a 14,000-foot-high Tibetan Plateau. Panda Mama Mei Mei’s protective embrace keeps her baby Ya Ya from predators.

Tao Tao, a two-year-old golden monkey, seeks dad’s approval after his baby sister is born. Yes, it’s dad he literally kisses up to and carries out a heroic deed to prove his dedication and loyalty.

Directed by Chuan Lu, “Born in China” is narrated by John Krasinski.

