*United Airlines has settled with Dr. David Dao after he was dragged off a flight earlier this month.

The settlement amount was kept confidential, per terms of the deal.

Earlier Thursday, United unveiled new policy changes that aims to prevent a repeat of the public relations catastrophe that took place after Dao’s April 9th incident.

He was a passenger on an overbooked flight from Chicago to Louisville. He and other passengers were offered $800 to give up their seats for United crew members. Dao’s refusal to accept the offer led to his violent removal by force.

The airline said it will now offer up to $10,000 to customers who volunteer to give up their seats on an overbooked flight.

While CEO Oscar Munoz initially said in an email to employees that Dao was “disruptive and belligerent,” he has since changed his tune and repeatedly apologized for how the airline handled the situation.

United should be applauded “for this acceptance of corporate accountability,” said Thomas Demetrio, one of Dao’s lawyers. “Dr. Dao has become the unintended champion for the adoption of changes which will certainly help improve the lives of literally millions of travelers. I sincerely hope that all other airlines make similar changes and follow United’s lead in helping to improve the passenger flying experience with an emphasis on empathy, patience, respect and dignity.”