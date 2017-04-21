*Some people celebrate good news by jumping for joy or calling up loved ones. K. Michelle opts to go naked in pubic.

The R&B singer was so happy about an upcoming single set to drop next year on Atlantic Records that she took off her shirt and ran completely topless through the halls of the label.

Of course, it was all captured and shared on Instagram.

“When your [sic] so happy in your life and about your single new that you take off running through your record label @atlanticrecords,” she captioned the video.

It’s not the first time the former reality star has streaked in public.

Back in 2015, she stripped down to her drawls and streaked through the workplace.