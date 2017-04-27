Wendy Raquel Robinson and AGC Celebrate 20 Years With ‘Hope in the Hood’

*Congratulations to Wendy Raquel Robinson (“Flatliners: Experience the Other Side”, BET’s “The Game, “Disney’s “Descendants”) and Amazing Grace Conservatory/AGC on reaching a 20-year milestone.

Over the past two decades, AGC has developed a reputation of producing confident and creative young people who have completed graduate studies at Yale, NYU/Tisch, Howard, Harvard and Julliard, just to name a few.

The mission of Amazing Grace Conservatory is to train and develop emerging artists and at-risk youth in the performing arts by offering a well-rounded and culturally enriching, educational program in an environment that is nurturing for their personal, artistic and professional growth.

Robinson and her staff work with youth ages 5-18 to create a stronger and more vibrant community where they can freely express themselves through acting, dance and voice. Approximately, 6000+ youth and young adults have passed through the doors of Amazing Grace Conservatory over the last twenty years in Los Angeles.

Amazing Grace Conservatory is excited and proud of their alumnus, Aldis Hodge (Screen Actors’ Guild recipient for “Outstanding Performance by a Cast” for “Hidden Figures”), Issa Rae (NAACP Image Award nominee and Golden Globe nominee for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for “Insecure”), and Ashton Sanders (Academy Award and Golden Globe recipient for “Best Picture” for “Moonlight”), just to name a few.

This year’s 20th Anniversary production of “Hope in The Hood” is an electrifying and original musical, an urban spin of the classic tale of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.” Set in the streets of South Central Los Angeles, we follow the life of a young girl, Hopeful “Hope” Jackson, a foster child who lives in a group home with other kids under the wrath of “Queenie Pie,” their evil, eccentric and envious care taker.

“Queenie Pie” is totally obsessed with her looks and her likes which are both fleeting, fast; therefore, she seeks reassurance and is dependent on her confidant, The-Brother-In-Da’ Mirror. However, when “The-Brother-in-Da-Mirror” gets distracted by the new “eye candy” (Hopeful), it ignites a devious plot for Queenie Pie to destroy Hopeful forever.

Fortunately, Hopeful is befriended by a guardian angel in the form a rapping bird named, Lovey Dovey and together they flee to safety, landing deeper in the ‘Hood’, where they encounter seven unique and eclectic individuals who become her family and saving grace.” Get ready for one heck of a ride with an amazing selection of soul stirring music, dynamic spoken word, jaw dropping choreography and ultimately, a powerful message of “Hope in The Hood!”

Written and directed by Co-Founder of Amazing Grace Conservatory’s, Wendy Raquel Robinson has successfully produced such stellar productions as, “Goodbye Birdie,” “It’s A Wonderful Life, Ain’t It,” “Sister Act, Too,” “Wicked,” “Dream Girls,” “West Side Story” “Guys & Girls,” “Oliver With A Twist,” “Annie” and “Sarafina,” “Footloose” just to name a few.

The performance will be held at the Gindi Auditorium at the American Jewish University located at 15600 Mulholland Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90077 on Saturday, May 6, 2017 and Sunday, May 7, 2017 at 7:00 PM. Tickets are $25 in advance and $20 for groups of 20 or more! To find out more about Amazing Grace Conservatory visit their website www.amazinggraceconservatory.org.

About Amazing Grace Conservatory

AGC is a NAACP Award winning program. This community-based non-profit 501(c)3 focuses on performing arts and is a conduit for empowering young people and affecting change! Through socially relevant performance, our students are inspired to find their voice, express their creative abilities and flourish as artists/scholars, significantly impacting themselves and their community.

About Wendy Raquel Robinson

Robinson is known as one of Hollywood’s busiest actors in the industry and lets no grass grow under her feet. She has a few projects under her belt that include, Comedy Central’s new scripted Motor City comedy series, “Detroiters,” executed produced by Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video and Jason Sudeikis (“Saturday Night Live”), for a recurring on the 10-episode series; Columbia Pictures feature film, “Flatliners,” starring Kiefer Sutherland, Ellen Page and Nina Dobrev, set for release this summer; and she has teamed up again with film director Chris Stokes’ as actor and producer for his latest project, “Boy, Bye.” Robinson, with her incandescent personality and upbeat spirit has been the recipient of various awards for her acting.

She has received many accolades for her outstanding entrepreneurship from various dignitaries. Her passion for educating youth interested in the performing arts allowed her and the late Tracy Coley to create a platform for youth, and they co-founded Amazing Grace Conservatory in 1997.

source:

Sharon Thurmund

[email protected]