*If you’ve heard about the upcoming remake of the classic sports comedic flick, “White Men Can’t Jump,” which starred Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson back in 1992, you might be wondering what does Snipes thinks of the idea?

Well, that’s a good question and when a video guy from you-know-where caught up with him, that’s what he was asked. Not too surprisingly, Snipes seemed to know all about the project and cracked a bunch of jokes about the guy expected to star in the flick, NBAer Blake Griffin.

In fact, Snipes, via his trademark sneaky grin, even pondered if Griffin would play the black guy or the white guy in the movie. He even jokingly hinted that Griffin was good casting cause he could be seen as the spawn of his and Harrelson’s characters from the original.

Yes, that is a truly bizarre, but interesting visualization. One that, when you think about it, kinda makes sense.

Anyway, as we reported, Kenya Barris, the creator and producer of the ABC hit show, “Black-ish,” is spearheading the project along with Griffin and told TMZ they are definitely gonna make it happen.

In other Wesley Snipes news, if you missed it when we reported it earlier, Saban Films has acquired North American distribution rights to “Armed Response,” a sci-fi thriller starring Snipes and directed by John Stockwell.

Anne Heche, WWE superstar Seth Rollins, Gene Simmons and Dave Annable also star in the film, which follows a team of highly trained operatives who find themselves trapped inside an isolated military compound after its AI is suddenly shut down. The crew begins to experience strange and horrific phenomena as they attempt to uncover what killed the previous team.

The project – from WWE Studios, Simmons and Erebus Pictures, with a script by Matt Savelloni – is now in postproduction.