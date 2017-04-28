*Wearable tech is increasingly popular these days. You’ve seen them: those electronic devices strapped to wrists that allegedly guide users to better health and fitness. They’re supposed to help you, not hurt you, right?

Dina Mitchell claims she was wearing her Fitbit Flex 2 device when it spontaneously exploded, leaving her with second-degree burns on her wrist.

“It didn’t heat up at first, there was no warning, it just, it burst into flames. It exploded,” she said.

Mitchell received treatment at an urgent care facility, where a doctor removed pieces of rubber and plastic from her arm!

Fitbit, in an effort to avoid a Samsung-esque PR disaster, reached out to Mitchell and are “actively investigating the issue.”

“We are extremely concerned about Ms. Mitchell’s report regarding her Flex 2 and take it very seriously, as the health and safety of our customers is our top priority,” a company spokesperson said.

“We are extremely concerned…” Sounds like a little shade to me, almost as if they don’t believe Mitchell’s story.

