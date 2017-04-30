*To say the LAPD is not at all happy with rapper YG is an understatement. They are blaming him and his music for being the inspiration for three men to burglarize homes across LA.

According to law enforcement sources, the 3 individuals ( 2 of whom are 18 and one 19) committed burglaries in the San Fernando Valley recently and were arrested this week after one of the heists.

When interviewed by LAPD detectives, each one dropped a dime, so to speak, on YG. Yep, they told the cops they got the idea to hit up homes by listening to YG’s song, “Meet the Flockers.”

The lyrics certainly sound like a road map. For example …

First, you find a house and scope it out

Find a Chinese neighborhood, cause they don’t believe in bank accounts

Second, you find a crew and a driver, someone who ring the doorbell

And someone that ain’t scared to do what it do

Naturally the powers that be are incensed at YG, saying the song is irresponsible. And of course in situations like this, blaming a rapper makes perfect political sense. But should he be blamed? That is the question.

Meanwhile, TMZ is reporting that some YG fans have created their own music videos of the song, mimicking what would-be burglars should do. Watch:

