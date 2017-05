A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

The African race is a rubber ball. The harder you dash it to the ground, the higher it will rise. ~African Proverb

EUR BIRTHDAYS

May 1: Singer-songwriter Ray Parker Jr. is 63. Singer Tina Campbell of Mary Mary is 43. Actor Darius McCrary (“Family Matters”) is 41.

BLACK HISTORY

May 1, 1867: Howard University in Washington, D.C., named for General Oliver O. Howard, opened.