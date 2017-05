A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

The African race is a rubber ball. The harder you dash it to the ground, the higher it will rise. ~African Proverb

EUR BIRTHDAYS

May 2: Singer Angela Bofill is 63. Actor Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) is 45.

BLACK HISTORY

May 2, 1920: First game of the National Negro Baseball League is played in Indianapolis.