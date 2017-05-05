A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

If we accept and acquiesce in the face of discrimination, we accept the responsibility ourselves and allow those responsible to salve their conscience by believing that they have our acceptance and concurrence. We should, therefore, protest openly everything… that smacks of discrimination or slander. ~Mary McLeod Bethune

EUR BIRTHDAYS

May 3: Sports announcer Greg Gumbel is 71. Music producer-actor Damon Dash is 46. Actor Dule Hill (“Psych,” ”The West Wing”) is 42. Actress Tanya Wright (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 39. Rapper Desiigner is 20.

BLACK HISTORY

May 3, 1845: Macon B. Allen, first black lawyer admitted to the bar, passed examination at Worcester, Massachusetts.