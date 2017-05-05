A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

If we accept and acquiesce in the face of discrimination, we accept the responsibility ourselves and allow those responsible to salve their conscience by believing that they have our acceptance and concurrence. We should, therefore, protest openly everything… that smacks of discrimination or slander. ~Mary McLeod Bethune

EUR BIRTHDAYS

May 4: Jazz bassist Ron Carter is 80. Singer Jackie Jackson of The Jacksons is 66. Singer Oleta Adams is 64. TV personality Kimora Lee Simmons is 42. Actress Ruth Negga (“Loving”) is 36. Singer Jidenna is 32.

BLACK HISTORY

May 4, 1897: J.W. Smith patents Lawn sprinkler.