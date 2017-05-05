A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

Have a vision of excellence, a dream of success, and work like hell. ~Dr. Samuel DuBois Cook, advice to all black youth, c.1967

EUR BIRTHDAYS

May 5: Singer Raheem DeVaughn is 42. Singer Craig David is 36. Singer Adele is 29. Singer Chris Brown is 28.

BLACK HISTORY

May 5, 1969: Moneta Sleet becomes the first African American to win a Pulitzer Prize for his photograph of Mrs. Coretta Scott King and her daughter at her husband’s funeral.