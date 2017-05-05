Singer Tamia is 42

Singer Tamia is 42

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

“If they don’t give you a seat at the table, bring a folding chair.” – Shirley Chisolm

EUR BIRTHDAYS

May 9: Actress Sonja Sohn (“Body of Proof,” ”The Wire”) is 53. Rapper Ghostface Killah of Wu-Tang Clan is 47. Singer Tamia is 42. Actress Rosario Dawson is 38.

BLACK HISTORY

May 9, 1867: Sojourner Truth delivers a speech to the First Annual Meeting of the American Equal Rights Association, championing for the rights of all people.





