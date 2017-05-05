A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

“The way to right wrongs is to turn the light of truth upon them.” – Ida B. Wells

EUR BIRTHDAYS

May 10: Actor Darryl M. Bell (“A Different World”) is 54. Rapper Young MC is 50. Actor Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live,” ”Kenan and Kel”) is 39. Singer Jason Dalyrimple of Soul For Real is 37.

BLACK HISTORY

May 10, 1950: Jackie Robinson appears on the cover of Life magazine; first time an African American is featured on the cover in the magazine’s 13 year history.