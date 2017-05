A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

“The way to right wrongs is to turn the light of truth upon them.” – Ida B. Wells

EUR BIRTHDAYS

May 11: Rapper Ace Hood is 29. Singer Prince Royce is 28.

BLACK HISTORY

May 11, 1967: Nine Caravans of poor people arrived in Washington for first phase of Poor People’s Campaign. Caravans started from different sections of country on May 2 and picked up demonstrators along the way.