A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.
EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE
“Identity is a prison you can never escape, but the way to redeem your past is not to run from it, but to try to understand it and use it as a foundation to grow.” – Jay Z
EUR BIRTHDAYS
May 15: Actor Russell Hornsby (“Grimm”) is 43.
BLACK HISTORY
May 15, 1942: 93rd Infantry activated and assigned to combat in the South Pacific; the first African American division formed during World War II