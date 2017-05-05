russell hornsby

Actor Russell Hornsby (“Grimm”) is 43

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

“Identity is a prison you can never escape, but the way to redeem your past is not to run from it, but to try to understand it and use it as a foundation to grow.” – Jay Z

EUR BIRTHDAYS

May 15: Actor Russell Hornsby (“Grimm”) is 43.

BLACK HISTORY

May 15, 1942: 93rd Infantry activated and assigned to combat in the South Pacific; the first African American division formed during World War II





