A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

“Identity is a prison you can never escape, but the way to redeem your past is not to run from it, but to try to understand it and use it as a foundation to grow.” – Jay Z

EUR BIRTHDAYS

May 16: Singer Janet Jackson is 51. Rapper B. Slade is 42.

BLACK HISTORY

May 16, 1966: Stokely Carmichael named chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee. National Welfare Rights Organization organized.