A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.
EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE
“Identity is a prison you can never escape, but the way to redeem your past is not to run from it, but to try to understand it and use it as a foundation to grow.” – Jay Z
EUR BIRTHDAYS
May 16: Singer Janet Jackson is 51. Rapper B. Slade is 42.
BLACK HISTORY
May 16, 1966: Stokely Carmichael named chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee. National Welfare Rights Organization organized.