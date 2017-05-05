A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

There is no easy walk to freedom anywhere, and many of us will have to pass through the valley of the shadow of death again and again before we reach the mountaintop of our desires. – Nelson Mandela

EUR BIRTHDAYS

May 17: Singer Taj Mahal is 75. Singer-guitarist George Johnson of The Brothers Johnson is 64. Guitarist O’Dell of Mint Condition is 52. Actor Hill Harper (“CSI: NY,” ”He Got Game”) is 51. Singer Kandi Burruss (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”) is 41. Actor Tahj Mowry (“Smart Guy,” ”Kim Possible”) is 31.

BLACK HISTORY

May 17, 1875: The first Kentucky Derby is won by African American jockey Oliver Lewis riding the horse Aristides. 14 of the 15 jockeys in the race are African Americans.