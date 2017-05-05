A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

There is no easy walk to freedom anywhere, and many of us will have to pass through the valley of the shadow of death again and again before we reach the mountaintop of our desires. – Nelson Mandela

EUR BIRTHDAYS

May 18: Rapper Special Ed is 43. Singer Darryl Allen of Mista is 37.

BLACK HISTORY

May 18, 1896: On May 18, 1896, the Supreme Court’s decision in “Plessy v. Ferguson” affirmed the concept of “separate but equal” public facilities.