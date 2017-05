A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

If you have no confidence in self, you are twice defeated in the race of life. – Marcus Garvey

EUR BIRTHDAYS

May 19: Singer-actress-model Grace Jones is 65. TV personality Kim Zolciak Biermann (“Real Housewives of Atlanta”) is 39. Comedian Michael Che (“Saturday Night Live”) is 34.

BLACK HISTORY

May 19, 1925: Malcolm X (El Hajj Malik El Shabazz) is born in Omaha,

Nebraska.