EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

Happiness is not something you postpone for the future; it is something you design for the present. – Jim Rohn

EUR BIRTHDAYS

May 24: Singer Patti LaBelle is 73. Actor-rapper Big Tyme is 36. Rapper G-Eazy is 28.

BLACK HISTORY

May 24, 1910: Walter M. Hard, a young black barber, invents a device which will improve trolley car service enormously. Hard’s device makes it almost impossible for the electrical contact on top of a car to slip off the overhead wire. This will eliminate the many wasteful delays trolley car riders now suffer whenever the contact slips and the car stops dead.