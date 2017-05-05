Singer Patti LaBelle performs onstage at AIDS Healthcare Foundations Keep the Promise Concert at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA on November 30, 2016.

Singer Patti LaBelle is 73

Happiness is not something you postpone for the future; it is something you design for the present. – Jim Rohn

May 24: Singer Patti LaBelle is 73. Actor-rapper Big Tyme is 36. Rapper G-Eazy is 28.

May 24, 1910: Walter M. Hard, a young black barber, invents a device which will improve trolley car service enormously. Hard’s device makes it almost impossible for the electrical contact on top of a car to slip off the overhead wire. This will eliminate the many wasteful delays trolley car riders now suffer whenever the contact slips and the car stops dead.





