A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

People pay for what they do, and still more for what they have allowed themselves to become. And they pay for it very simply; by the lives they lead. – James Baldwin

EUR BIRTHDAYS

May 29: Singer Rebbie Jackson is 67. Singer LaToya Jackson is 61. Singer Jayski McGowan of Quad City DJ’s is 50. Cartoonist Aaron McGruder (“Boondocks”) is 43. Singer Melanie Brown (“Mel B, Scary Spice”) of the Spice Girls is 42. Rapper Playa Poncho is 42. Actor Brandon Mychal Smith (“Sonny With a Chance”) is 28.

BLACK HISTORY

May 29, 1851: Sojourner Truth delivers her infamous “Ain’t I A Woman?” speech to the Ohio Women’s Rights Convention.