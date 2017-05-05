A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

I hated every minute of training, but I said, “Don’t quit. Suffer now and live the rest of your life as a champion.” Muhammad Ali

EUR BIRTHDAYS

May 26: Actor Philip Michael Thomas (“Miami Vice”) is 68. Actress Pam Grier is 68. Singer Lenny Kravitz is 53. Singer Joey Kibble of Take 6 is 46.

BLACK HISTORY

May 26, 1943: President Edwin Barclay of Liberia, first African president to pay an official visit to an American president, arrived at White House.