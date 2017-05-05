A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

People pay for what they do, and still more for what they have allowed themselves to become. And they pay for it very simply; by the lives they lead. – James Baldwin

EUR BIRTHDAYS

May 30: Actor Ralph Carter (“Good Times”) is 56. Singer-actress Idina Menzel is 46. Singer Cee Lo Green (Gnarls Barkley, Goodie Mob) is 42. Rapper Remy Ma is 37.

BLACK HISTORY

May 30, 1965: Vivian Malone becomes the first black student to graduate from the University of Alabama.