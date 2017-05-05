A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

Life is short, and it’s up to you to make it sweet. – Sadie Delany (1889-1999)

“Having Our Say: The Delany Sisters’ First 100 Years,” written with sister Bessie Delany (1993)

EUR BIRTHDAYS

May 31: Rapper DMC of Run-DMC is 53. Rapper Waka Flocka Flame is 31. Actor Curtis Williams Jr. (“Parent’Hood”) is 30. Singer Normani Kordei of Fifth Harmony is 21.

BLACK HISTORY

May 31, 1881: Booker T. Washington was recommended by General Armstrong to head the newly planned Tuskegee Institute.