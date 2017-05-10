*They learn early don’t they? We’d like to think of children as these young, innocent and pure people; and they are, until taught otherwise.

Then they can be cruel — even in elementary school — where a white kid stood in front of 10-year-old Taylor Armbrester, a Black kid, and read the following poem.

Actually, Taylor, while speaking to AL.com, said there were three different poems.

“Roses are red, violets are blue, I am white, you should be, too.

The second was…

Roses are red, violets are blue, I am white, why aren’t you?

And the third…

Roses are red, violets are blue, God made me pretty, what happened to you?”

Hmm…wonder where this elementary aged white kid got this idea from? Not to mention the poems.

