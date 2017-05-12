*The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) convention is returning to the D this summer for the first time in 25 years.

Detroit was announced as the 2018 destination during a reception Thursday (May 11) at the city’s Chrysler House, hosted by the Detroit Chapter. The NABJ Convention and Career Fair will be held August 1-5 at the Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center.

“Having the reception now, even as we are less than 100 days away from our 2017 convention in New Orleans, is important to building critical relationships for our stay in the Motor City,” said Drew Barry, NABJ executive director. “Detroit presents a plethora of unique and exciting opportunities.”

The convention will attract thousands of professional and student journalists, public relations professionals, as well as news makers and other leaders from across the country and around the world. NABJ’s last convention in Washington, D.C. attracted 4,000 attendees and generated 217 million social media impressions.

To begin the countdown to the 2018 convention, the Detroit Chapter of NABJ will host a fundraising celebration at this year’s convention in New Orleans on Saturday, August 12, 2017. This grand event, called Motown and More, will feature a sampling of made-in-Detroit items and Motown music to get attendees excited to come to Detroit in 2018.