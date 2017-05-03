*Three more employees filed federal discrimination suits against Fox News on Monday, adding to the cable network’s huge pile of legal difficulties.

According to Variety, the suits were filed by attorney Douglas Wigdor, who now represents 23 current and former Fox employees. Two of the new plaintiffs, Vidya Mann and Naima Farrow, say that they were fired after becoming pregnant. Both also allege they were subjected to racially discriminatory remarks from Judith Slater, the network’s former comptroller.

Slater was fired in March, amid accusations that she had demeaned African-Americans.

Mann, a former employee in accounts receivable, joined an earlier suit filed by Asada Blanco, who also contends that she was let go after becoming pregnant. In addition, Blanco has alleged that Slater made numerous racially disparaging comments.

The third plaintiff, Kathleen Lee, is a shift editor at Fox News Radio. She alleges that a former radio anchor, Ron Flatter, regularly berated and intimidated her, made fun of her disability, and disparaged other female employees. According to the complaint, Flatter referred to her and other employees as “sluts” and “whores,” and would fly into uncontrolled rages. The complaint also describes a culture of widespread sexual harassment, and alleges that her complaints were ignored for months.