*The FTC has issued warnings to 45 celebrities over unclear Instagram posts that boast products they get paid to endorse. The letters were meant to educate influencers and brands on FTC’s endorsement guidelines.

Last month the FTC issued warnings to celebrities who plugged products on their IG accounts without clearly stating their relationships with brands, or revealing the specific payments they receive to push the products on their legions of fans.

As blogger Sandra Rose notes, top celebrities included: Sean Combs, Naomi Campbell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, Victoria Beckham, Allen Iverson, Lindsay Lohan, Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez and Akon.

In the fashion, beauty and retail space, letters were sent to Adidas, Chanel, Lorac Cosmetics, Chiara Ferragni Collection, Cabela’s, Johnson & Johnson, Eos Products, Matisse Footwear, Yves Saint Laurent and Puma.

Many of the concerning posts have been removed by the celebrity either at the request of the brands or their agents, per WWD.com.

The FTC said it sent out letters to each influencer to “call attention” to the post in question. Each letter reads: “The FTC’s Endorsement Guides state that if there is a ‘material connection’ between the endorser and the marketer of a product — in other words, a connection that might affect the weight or credibility that consumers give the endorsement — that connection should be clearly and conspicuously disclosed, unless the connection is already clear from the context of the communication containing the endorsement. Material connections could consist of a business or family relationship, monetary payment, or the provision of free products to the endorser.”

The organization wants influencers to disclose their paid #ads clearly and use “unambiguous language” that “stands out.”

