*Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is producing a new series for Sony Pictures streaming network Crackle, and he promises viewers that it will be a unique experience “unlike anything” they’ve seen before.

His forthcoming show “The Oath,” will be a 10-episode drama that will explore “a subculture of gangs made up of those sworn to protect and defend,” according to a press release for the network.

The series – written and created by former L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputy Joe Halpin – will be executive produced by Jackson and his G-Unit Film & Television production company.

Halpin will supposedly bring a real-life perspective to the drama, one that “centers on a gang that started out with the right intentions, but its members are forced to turn on each other after being picked off by the FBI,” according to Deadline.

“I am very excited to be partnering with Sony Pictures Television Networks and Crackle,” he said in the release. “To be able to bring this story to life is something I’m looking forward to and Joe Halpin’s personal experience will make this unlike anything that’s been seen before.”

The Huff Post reports that in addition to “The Oath,” Jackson is developing a Crackle drama series titled “RPN,” which follows “a used-car salesman who moonlights as a getaway driver for a Boston crime syndicate.”

As you know, 50 already produces the hit Starz series “Power,” which will have its season 4 premiere in July.

In related news, Crackle has renewed recently launched drama series “Snatch,” based loosely on the Guy Ritchie movie, for a second season, and Emmy-nominated animated comedy SuperMansion for a third.