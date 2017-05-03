*With the new Guardians of the Galaxy film in theaters this week, Chris Pratt is the focus of TIDALWAVE’s comic book biography series. Fame: Chris Pratt is released this week.

Written by Michael Frizell and art by Nathan Webb, Fame: Chris Pratt will be available in print and on various digital platforms. Special covers Pablo Martinena & Lesley O’Brien.

No actor on the planet is hotter right now than Chris Pratt. His work showcases his affable sense of humor, his boy-next-door good looks, and his improvisational style that has won him fans from around the world. He’s able to do comedy, drama, horror, and science fiction because his work defies genre. Read the story behind his meteoric rise from a guest-stint on “Parks and Recreation” that turned into a permanent spot to starring in the biggest film of 2015, Jurassic World as well as the epic Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

“We’ve found a niche with our bio comics,” said TidalWave publisher Darren G. Davis. “Our success with this comic shows that there is a much wider audience for sequential storytelling than many thought. These readers are simply looking for something other than superheroes or horror. With our bio comics, we strive to bring these new readers evenhanded, well-researched looks at some of their favorite celebrities.”

Writer Michael Frizell, an educator at Missouri State University in Springfield, also discovered the power of comic books at an early age. “When I was in fourth grade, my father moved us from East Brunswick, New Jersey, a bustling city, to Cherryvale, Kansas, a small town surrounded by wheat and corn. I was miserable.” However, a trip to a grocery store changed everything. “My father knew I was bored, so he brought home a giant comic book – called a treasury – published to coincide with the release of Star Wars. I was hooked because I knew how Luke felt,” Frizell said. “I’ve been an avid reader ever since.”

“Drawing a Chris Pratt comic meant that I get to draw Velociraptors, boxing, wrestling, football, baseball, assault rifles, gunslinger pistols, aliens, space ships and even Lego. Basically this comic includes a whistle stop tour of some really cool and exciting Hollywood blockbuster movies he’s starred in”. said artist Nathan Webb.

TIDALWAVE has focused their biographies on previous actors in the past such as Jennifer Lawrence, Ryan Reynolds, Tyler Perry and more.

The Fame comic line have been embraced by the media and featured on several television news outlets including The Today Show, The View, E! News, The Tonight Show, and CNN. The series has also been featured in many publications such as Vanity Fair, MTV, Time. and Rolling Stone.

Print copies of the title start at $3.99 and can be ordered only at SpinWiz Comics via their website: http://bit.ly/2p3EX02

TidalWave Comics vast catalog of titles can also be downloaded on EPIC!, Madefire, BiLo,ComiXology, DriveThru Comics, Google Play, My Digital Comics, Overdrive, Iverse, iTunes, Kindle, Biblioboard, ComicBin, Nook, Kobo and wherever eBooks are sold.

Interviews and PDF Review copies are available upon request.

About TidalWave Entertainment

Formerly known as Bluewater Comics, TidalWave delivers a multimedia experience unparalleled in the burgeoning graphic fiction and nonfiction marketplace. Dynamic storytelling coupled with groundbreaking art delivers an experience like no other. Stories are told through multiple platforms and genres, gracing the pages of graphic novels, novelizations, engaging audio dramas, cutting-edge film projects, and more. Diversity defines TidalWave’s offerings in the burgeoning pop culture marketplace, offering fresh voices and innovative storytellers.

As one of the top independent publishers of comic book and graphic novels, TidalWave Entertainment unites cutting-edge art and engaging stories produced by the publishing industry’s most exciting artists and writers. Its extensive catalog of comic book titles includes the bestsellers “10th Muse” and “The Legend of Isis,” complimented by a line of young adult books and audiobooks. TidalWave’s publishing partnerships include entertainment icon William Shatner (“TekWar Chronicles”), legendary filmmaker Ray Harryhausen (“Wrath of the Titans,” “Sinbad: Rogue of Mars,” “Jason and the Argonauts,” and more), novelists S.E. Hinton (“The Puppy Sister”) and William F. Nolan (“Logan’s Run”), and celebrated actors Vincent Price (“Vincent Price Presents”), Dirk Benedict of the original “Battlestar Galactica” (“Dirk Benedict in the 25th Century”), and Adam West of 1966’s “Batman” fame (“The Mis-Adventures of Adam West”). TidalWave also publishes a highly-successful line of biographical comics under the titles “Orbit,” “Fame,” “Beyond,” “Tribute,” “Female Force,” and “Political Power.”

Contact Information

Publisher Darren Davis welcomes media inquiries and interviews may be available upon request.

Darren G. Davis

Publisher, TidalWave Entertainment/Bluewater Productions, Inc.

@TidalWaveProd

tidalwavecomics.com

503-941-5851

[email protected]