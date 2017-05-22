*Today’s NOT SO BLIND ITEM is courtesy of the popular Entertainment Lawyer behind Crazy Days and Nights:
Behind the scenes the divorce is being worked out between this A+ list reality star and her former A+ list husband. At this point I am not sure they even like each other. He is working to get his issues under control, but our reality star just wants a settlement and for them to go their separate ways.
Who do you think this BLIND ITEM is about?
A+ list reality star:
Former A+ list husband:
