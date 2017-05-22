*Today’s NOT SO BLIND ITEM is courtesy of the popular Entertainment Lawyer behind Crazy Days and Nights:

Behind the scenes the divorce is being worked out between this A+ list reality star and her former A+ list husband. At this point I am not sure they even like each other. He is working to get his issues under control, but our reality star just wants a settlement and for them to go their separate ways.

Who do you think this BLIND ITEM is about?

A+ list reality star:

Former A+ list husband:

Save

Save