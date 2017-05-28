*Tour guide and 43-year-old father of 5, Jose Oliveira, bears an uncanny resemblance to ex-President Barack Obama, and not a day goes by without people mobbing him for selfies.

Oliveira, who is a tour guide in Sal, Cape Verde, says he’s gotten used to the mistaken identity by now.

“Ever since Barack Obama was made president I have had people stopping me to tell me I look like him, so it has been happening for almost 10 years now,” he said. “Some people even ask me if I am his brother. I find it very funny and I don’t mind posing for photographs.”

Because of his job, Oliveira is constantly meeting new people, but he says the recognition and photo ops don’t bother him in the least.

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Kendrick Lamar Sued For Stealing ‘Mother Breastfeeding’ Photo

“I work as a tour guide so I am always meeting new people and their reaction is always the same. As soon as they see me they say: ‘Oh my God, you look just like Obama!’” he explained.

“I find it very funny and I don’t mind posing for photographs with people. I have at least 15 photographs and selfies taken every day.”

Oliveira is flattered by the Barack comparisons not only because “President Obama is a good man” but also because “it is also good for business.”

As to whether he would work professionally as an Obama impersonator, Oliveira said, “I have never thought about working as an Obama lookalike before, but maybe I would if given the opportunity. If it was an honest and respectful job that allowed me to support my family I would think about it.”

He added, “I have never said I look like Obama, people tell me I do, and it’s cool. But personally, I say Barack Obama looks like me.”

Save