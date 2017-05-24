*In his Showtime comedy special Stand Up, Don’t Shoot, former America’s Got Talent host and San Diego native Nick Cannon doesn’t hold back when it comes to putting SeaWorld on blast for its cruelty to orcas—and now, he’s given the clip to PETA to spread across social media just in time for the summer travel season.

“I would never, ever, EVER go to another SeaWorld or any other place like that again. Because the way they mistreat these animals!” Cannon says. “They keep them in captivity they [sic] whole life. They brainwash ’em. Keep ’em in these little containers. It’s horrible!”

Cannon describes how the hit 2013 documentary Blackfish turned him off of SeaWorld’s parks—and he’s not alone. After the film revealed that orcas at SeaWorld float listlessly, break their teeth by gnawing on steel gates and concrete walls, and lash out at trainers and at other orcas imprisoned with them, the company’s ticket sales have been steadily falling, and it posted a net loss of $12.5 million last year.

Cannon is part of a growing list of celebrities—including Jason Biggs, Jessica Biel, Krysten Ritter, Alec Baldwin, Bob Barker, Laura Vandervoort, and Holly Marie Combs—who have teamed up with PETA (whose motto reads, in part, that “animals are not ours to use for entertainment”) to speak out against SeaWorld’s cruelty to marine mammals.

For more information, please visit SeaWorldOfHurt.com.