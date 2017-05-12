*I grew up hearing clichés like “it’s never to late,” mainly from well-meaning people who were good at talking the talk even if they didn’t walk the walk. But I’ll save all of that for my therapist…

That particular cliché — it’s never too late — I took to heart, and re-enrolled in college after having dropped out a handful of years earlier when my eldest daughter was born. There was almost a decade between my initial enrollment in college straight out of high school and my earning that BA…

…and I was pretty damned proud about all of that until I read about THIS gentleman: Horace Sheffield finished his degree at 88-years-old, 58 years after he started!

Sheffield enrolled at Shorter University in 1959. In 1965, having earned 115 credits, he dropped out to raise his daughters and take care of his family.

“I had some daughters…and I couldn’t go to college and put them through [school], so I dropped out with 115 hours,” Sheffield said.

He spent decades serving and supporting his family, staying by his wife for 68 years until he lost her to Alzheimer’s disease a few years ago.

Two years ago, Sheffield decided to do something for himself: he re-enrolled at Shorter University.

