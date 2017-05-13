*Aaron Hernandez’s fiancée Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez has granted Dr. Phil her first public interview since the NFL player allegedly took his life in prison.

Less than a month after the former New England Patriots football star was found dead in his prison cell, Shayanna is speaking out for the first time and setting the record straight about his mysterious death and rumors that he had a secret inmate lover.

In the interview with “Dr. Phil,” Shayanna also opens up about whether Aaron killed himself so that she could collect millions of dollars.

“I thought it was a hoax, that this was some cruel person playing a trick on me,” she said when she found out about his death.

Soon after his death began rumors that Aaron had an inmate lover, and one of the three suicide notes he left was allegedly addressed to him.

Shayanna, the mother of his 4-year-old daughter, said she was the last person to speak to Aaron before his death and that their conversation was positive.

“I felt like we were looking so bright. We were going up a ladder to a positive direction. Our last talk had nothing to do with suicidal thoughts.”

The two-part interview will air Monday, May 15 and Tuesday, May 16.

Meanwhile, Shayanna is suing the Department of Corrections to ensure they preserve ALL evidence that was collected at the scene of Aaron’s death. As you know, he was serving a life sentence following his conviction for murdering Odin Lloyd. The murder conviction was vacated since Aaron died during the appeal process.

Peep the clip below: