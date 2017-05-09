*Thirteen months after it was dead in the water at FOX, “American Idol” will be brought back to life for the 2017-18 season at ABC.

Less than a week after making an offer, ABC has officially secured rights to the historic singing competition, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The announcement was made early Tuesday morning, ahead of the coming days’ renewals and series pick-ups and next week’s 2017-18 season upfronts.

According to THR, “Idol” producers have been eager to place the show elsewhere after Fox decided to end its run after 15 seasons. But the months following its April 2016 ender saw little interest. Heat around a potential “Idol” revival only picked up this February.

“American Idol on ABC…that has a nice ring to it,” said Ben Sherwood, co-chairman of Disney Media Networks and president of Disney-ABC. “Idol is an entertainment icon, and now it will air where it belongs, in ABC’s lineup of addictive fan favorites alongside “Dancing with the Stars” and “The Bachelor.” America, get ready for the return of a bigger, bolder and better-than-ever Idol.”

So far, details regarding the host and judging panel have yet to be revealed. But it’s likely those positions will be announced by or on May 16, when the network speaks with reporters and Madison Avenue buyers at its annual upfront presentation.

“American Idol is a pop-culture staple that left the air too soon,” said Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment. “ABC is the right home to reignite the fan base. We are thrilled viewers will once again share in these inspiring stories of people realizing their dreams.”

Seacrest, who is now in the ABC fold as Kelly Ripa’s new full-time “Live!” co-host, appears to have a full plate. But the former host has been vocal about his affection for the show, and famously ended the 2016 Fox finale with a cryptic “goodbye for now.”

As of Monday, Seacrest had joked about the potential of an “Idol” return during his new daytime show, though sources tell The Hollywood Reporter there have been no active talks just yet.

Original judge Randy Jackson was also asked recently if he’d consider a return on a revived “Idol.” He indicated he’d be willing to come back, only if his original colleagues Simon Cowell and Paula Abdul also returned.