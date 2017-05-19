*Tony nominated Broadway actress and entrepreneur Brenda Braxton, will celebrate the release of her first self-published title, “The Little Black Book of Back Stage Etiquette” with a book signing at the Metropolitan Room (32 W. 22nd Street, NYC) on June 6th, 2017 from 2pm-5 pm.

The mega-talented show business veteran has successfully navigated a career in theater that has taken her from chorus girl to leading lady to Tony Award Nominee.

The Little Black Book of Back Stage Etiquette

available on www.brendabraxton.com, is the ultimate guide for young performers who want to establish and build a long lasting theater career. The cover designed by Billy Mitchell and photographed by Gabriel Coppola received the 2017 New York Book Show Award for Best Self Published Book Cover; Seth Rudetsky, Actor, Musician, Author and long time friend, penned the humorous yet warm Forward. Additional information about the book launch can be found by visiting www.brendabraxton.com/new-books/.

The 2017 Tony Awards are fast approaching and many budding performers will tune in as Broadway honors excellence in theater. Braxton, who received a Tony nomination for her 1995 performance in Smokey Joe’s Café says, “Yes, theater is about talent but it’s also about what kind of person you are and how you treat your fellow performers and coworkers…”

“The Little Black Book of Back Stage Etiquette” offers guidance to performers who may have their eyes set on achieving Broadway’s highest honor and practical advice on how to work in the business. Braxton leads readers through what to expect after booking a show, how to seamlessly work with cast and crew members, important do’s and don’ts and ends the book with a glossary of theater specific terms.

The Little Black Book of Back Stage Etiquette reveals the backstage intricacies that can only be learned through experience and is uniquely peppered with real life tales from backstage theater professionals and many of Braxton’s esteemed on-stage colleagues and friends such as two time Tony Award Winner Chita Rivera and Tony and Emmy Award Winner Bebe Neuwirth. Brenda Braxton’s energetic personality, sense of humor and passion for theater makes The Little Black Book of Back Stage Etiquette a must have for blooming theater professionals.

About Brenda

Braxton Brenda Braxton – author, singer, dancer, actress – has had a theater career that has taken her from chorus girl to leading lady. She is a native New Yorker and graduate of the High School for the Performing Arts. In 1976 she auditioned for and joined her first Broadway show, Guys and Dolls.

She was featured on Broadway in Smokey Joe’s Café, where she was nominated for a Tony Award and the recipient of the NAACP Theater Award, Chicago’s Jefferson Award and Grammy for Best Cast Album. In 2003m she joined the Broadway cast of Chicago the Musical in the starring role of Velma Kelly playing opposite Usher, Bebe Neuwirth, Rita Wilson and Brian McKnight.

A few of her other Broadway credits include Jelly’s Last Jam, Cats, Legs Diamond and the original production of Dreamgirls. In 2015, Ms. Braxton launched ACT 2… Now What? seminars for women over 50 looking to start over and become the leading lady of their own lives.

Writing this book has been part of Brenda’s Act 2, along with performing in After Midnight aboard Norwegian Cruise Line’s Escape. Brenda believes it’s so important to hand down the traditions and positive work ethics of successful performers who’ve come before us.

She says:

“It’s not just about the work, it’s about longevity!”

source:

Natasha Boyd

[email protected]