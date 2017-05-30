*As many of us send our high school graduates off to college this Fall, there is no doubt the issue of sex, and its consequences, is a talk we absolutely must have with our young men and women before they hit the campus.

Of course this is hopefully not the first time parents have spoken with their kids about such a serious issue, but its a grown-up talk now — not a birds and the bees talk. This means using real life scenarios as examples! Embarrassing stuff. Explaining how trickery and deception can come into play; and WHY they need to steer clear of alcohol and drugs for real. Most importantly, the conversation must center around…

…what consent looks like when it comes to sex.

A new study from the National Center for Education Statistics and the Justice Department claims sexual assaults on American college campuses more than tripled from 2,200 in 2001 to 6,700 in 2014. It remains unclear if this is because assaults were happening, but were not being reported or if the actual assaults are happening more frequently. Either way, its disturbing.

