*Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones, who was the subject of racist taunts from a fan at Boston’s Fenway Park earlier this month, made a $20,000 donation to Kansas City’s Negro Leagues Baseball Museum on Saturday.

The contribution will provide free museum admission to local children through the Kansas City nonprofit Operation Breakthrough, which offers a range of services to meet families’ needs, including day care, after-school care, tutoring, a talent exploration program and summer activities for children ranging from early childhood to age 13.

“I want the opportunity to be able to further this great game of baseball that has helped me and countless friends of all races,” Jones said at a news conference Saturday to announce his support for the museum. “Whatever happened in Boston was very unfortunate. But I think that it can start a conversation in terms of people need to help police people. Situations like that should not occur.”

In addition to Jones’ contribution, on July 18, MLB’s Players Trust will host the children of Operation Breakthrough at the museum and during the Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers baseball game, where the children will participate in a number of activities with team players.

“As long as [kids] have an opportunity presented to them, you let them make the decision. If you don’t even have the opportunity, there’s nothing to talk about,” Jones told The Baltimore Sun of his donation. “I’m a person who just likes to give kids, give humans, give people an opportunity to learn. When I walk through those walls, I learn. It would be selfish of me not to help other people learn.”

