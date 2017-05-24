*One thing about the “The Real” is that for the most part the 4 hosts aren’t shy about speaking their minds … and “keepin’ it real.”

The latest example is what Adrienne Houghton said about comedian Mo’Nique who went all the way in on Oprah, Lee Daniels and Tyler Perry during a recent comedy show at the Apollo theater.

Basically Adrienne’s response to Mo’Nique’s now infamous onstage rant is that she wants to know why ‘someone’ can’t keep it real while being ‘classy’ as opposed to being ‘loud and boistrous.’

“Now, I have an issue with people thinking that every time someone is loud or boisterous or saying something negative, that that’s them keeping it real. Why does it always have to be that, just because you’re all over the place being loud and making a lot of noise, that that’s the truth and that’s real? Why can’t keeping it real be classy? Why can’t keeping it real be, ‘let me hold my peace and let me move on?’ Why can’t keeping it real be, ‘you know what – they may have done that but I’m going to respect that and move forward.’ Why can’t that be keeping it real?”

Apparently Mo’Nique’s comedy show is more than a little too real for Mrs. Houghton.

Check what Adrienne and the other ladies have to say about the issue. Adrienne’s “keepin’ it real” thoughts are in part 2.

If you missed what Mo’Nique said that ruffled Adrienne Houghton’s feathers, check out our report below.

*During a Mother’s Day comedy special at the Apollo in Harlem, actress and comedian Mo’Nique popped off about being blacklisted in Hollywood.

It appears that Mo is still pissed about being thrown out to wolves from key Hollywood players, and she’s calling out Lee Daniels, Tyler Perry, and Oprah Winfrey.

Saturday night, she hosted a comedy special at the Apollo in Harlem and described her “blackballing” as “while-balling” because it’s white folks in Hollywood who no longer want to work with her.

She went off about falling out of flavor a couple years ago and ended her rant by naming those she feels are partly responsible, telling Lee, Tyler, and Oprah to “suck her d*ck”…if she had one.

Nope. Mo’Nique’s brand of “keeping it real” sho ain’t “classy” by Adrienne Houghton’s standards. In any event, you can read the rest of this EURweb story and SEE Mo’Nique say what she said … HERE.