*A&E will revisit its popular “Biography” series next month with separate episodes devoted to the unsolved murders of The Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur.

On June 28, the network will air its two-part documentary “Biggie: The Life of Notorious B.I.G.” The series retraces the footsteps of Biggie’s life, his untimely death, and showcases never-before-heard recordings from the rap legend.

His late mother Voletta Wallace, his widow Faith Evans, Lil Cease and other members of the Junior M.A.F.I.A. will also make appearances to discuss their fondest memories of the Brooklyn emcee.

A&E will follow on June 29 with its six-part miniseries “Who Killed Tupac?” The series will feature civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, who speaks on the numerous theories that continue to surround the rap icon’s death.

“The late Christopher Wallace and Tupac Shakur continue to impact the world two decades after their tragic, unsolved murders and there is still a public longing to connect with these figures and to celebrate their legacies,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, executive vice president and head of programming at A&E Network in a press release.

Adds Bryant: “We pride ourselves in delivering projects under the Biography banner that unearth a side of the story that the public has never seen before. In the case of ‘Biggie: The Life of Notorious B.I.G.,’ the foundation of this biography is exclusive archival footage and audio recordings of Biggie himself, packaged in a way that allows him to tell his own life story as if its present day and we are truly excited to be able to bring that kind of intimacy and connection to his fans.”

The first two hours of “Biggie: The Life of Notorious B.I.G.” will premiere June 28 at 9 p.m. ET with the last hour airing June 29 at 8 p.m. ET. “Who Killed Tupac?” will debut the first of its six installments on June 29 at 9 p.m. ET on A&E.

