*Aisha Tyler’s divorce from Jeff Tietjens will be costly.

According to TMZ, “The Talk” host and “Archer” actress has been ordered to pay her ex-husband $31,250 per month in spousal support over the next four years, plus an additional $500,000. That comes to a total of about $2 million.

The pair will reportedly divide everything else. According to TMZ, Tietjens gets half the money they made from selling their house. He gets the 2012 Lexus while she gets the 2013 Tesla.

Aisha will also keep her companies, BTDO Media and Hot Machine.

The couple, married in 1992, were together for 23 years before separating in January 2015. Tietjens filed for divorce last year.