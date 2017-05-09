*Alfre Woodard has joined Alfred Molina and Michelle Monaghan in the indie feature “Saint Judy,” about a landmark immigration case that changed the way women are treated around the world, reports Deadline.com.

Woodard will play Judge Benton, who plays a key role in determining the path that a young lawyer (Monaghan) takes when she tries to help an Afghani immigrant woman.

The biopic is one of several surrounding Los Angeles immigration attorney Judy Wood, who argued the case that changed the asylum laws for women coming into the U.S.

Sean Hanish is directing and producing, along with Cannonball Productions’ Paul Jaconi-Biery. Cannonball is the outfit that secured Wood’s life rights and developed the story with writer Dmitry Portnoy.

As previously reported, Woodard will next be seen in the indie drama “Juanita,” directed by Clark Johnson. Netflix recently acquired the film for distribution.