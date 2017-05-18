*Codeblack Films, a Lionsgate company, just announced advance tickets are now on available for purchase on the official website: http://Tickets.AllEyez.Movie in anticipation for the upcoming Tupac Shakur biopic, ALL EYEZ ON ME.

The true and untold story of prolific rapper, actor, poet and activist Tupac Shakur, from his early days in New York to his status as one of the world’s most recognized and influential voices.

Against all odds, Shakur’s raw talent, powerful lyrics and revolutionary mindset establish him as a cultural icon whose legacy continues to grow long after his death

Witness the untold story of Tupac Shakur in theaters June 16th

Directed by: Benny Boom

Cast: Demetrius Shipp Jr, Danai Gurira, Kat Graham, Annie Ilonzeh, Dominic L. Santana, Jamal Woolard, Rayan Lawrence

Official Website: http://www.alleyezonme.movie

Like All Eyez on Me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/alleyezmovie/

Follow All Eyez on Me on Twitter: https://twitter.com/alleyezmovie

Follow All Eyez on Me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alleyezmovie