*Black girl magic was on full display this past Sunday as Hollywood Stars Amandla Stenberg, Anika Noni Rose and director Stella Meghie convened in Atlanta for a special screening of their upcoming feature film, “Everything Everything,” scheduled to hit theaters on May 19th.

The trio graced the red carpet at the W Hotel Midtown with other VIP’s, and engaged in a brunch Q & A to discuss the movie – an adaptation of Nicola Yoon’s NY Times bestselling novel, as well as efforts to shatter stereotypes and topple barriers for black women in the industry.

In her first-ever leading role, Stenberg (“The Hunger Games”) plays Maddy, a teenage girl who has been confined to her home for her entire life due to illness. It is not until an unexpected romance is sparked with her neighbor Olly, played by Nick Robinson (“Jurassic World”), that she decides to risk everything for a chance to experience life on the outside. Rose (“Dreamgirls”) plays Dr. Whittier, Maddy’s watchful and protective mother in the film.

An actress who has practically grown up on the big screen through smaller and supporting roles, Stenberg talked about her maturation over the years that enabled her to rise to the challenge in this movie.

“I feel that I have experienced a lot of growth,” she said. “Being able to play a character who experiences a lot throughout the duration of the film, but still, within the realm of magical realism and this whimsical, airy quality of the film, make it feel natural and accessible. It makes a lot of sense that this is my first leading role.”

Also, she acknowledged that films of this sort; a mainstream romantic drama, typically would not cast a woman of color as the main character.

“I feel like this is the type of role that would traditionally be carried by a white girl,” Stenberg said.

As indicated in the trailer, the film will showcase a unique mother-daughter bond, an interracial relationship, and natural hair in all its glory. Meghie believes it is a significant step towards exposing the public to images that are rarely shared. After all, the movie features two black females, and she is one of only a handful of existing black female Hollywood directors.

“I saw Ava Duvernay at the street market the other day and we are like two of six [directors]. This is a sad state of affairs,” she said, chuckling but serious. “I hope we don’t have to keep talking about this and more people come in and have opportunities.”

Helping to share untold and diverse stories is what Rose wants to lend her platform to. She stated that her role in “Everything Everything” is reflective of that goal. As the Tony Award winner continues to make her mark on the big and small screens, she plans to work more in the producing lane.

“I am looking forward to learning as much as possible and being able to create some things that we {the black community] want to see.”

Rated PG-13, “Everything Everything” will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and by Metro Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures in select international territories. Make sure to see it on May 19th!