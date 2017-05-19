*Amber Rose was so disturbed by the break-in at her L.A. home earlier this week that she’s hired a crew of armed security guards to protect the property.

According to TMZ, the model has hired off-duty cops to walk the perimeter of her house on a 24/7 basis, and one of those cops will be stationed inside of the home at all times.

As previously reported, a man broke into Amber’s house Wednesday morning and stayed for four hours before leaving…all while Amber, her son, her mother, bodyguard and assistants were in the home and unaware of his presence.

Sources tell TMZ that Amber thinks she may have a stalker on her hands, so she’ll also have guards following her when she leaves the house.